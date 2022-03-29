DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Textile Brewing Co. will host a free event on agriculture and the brewing industry this week.
“Farm to Brew” will be held starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Textile, 146 Second St. NE in Dyersville.
The event will feature presentations about agriculture and how it helps shape the brewing industry.
Featured speakers will include Evan Brehm, of Indigo Agriculture; Tom Olberding, of Textile; Liz Haney, of Soil Regen and Regen Mills; and Brian Doughtery, of Iowa State University.
Beer, food and other refreshments will be available for purchase, and guests are asked to RSVP by visiting TextileBrews.com/events.
