Manufacturing company plans 1st Iowa location in Dyersville
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A manufacturing company looking to expand its operations has selected Dyersville as its first Iowa location.
Zero Zone, which makes refrigeration and freezing units for grocery and convenience stores, plans to move into a speculative building at 2336 Industrial Parkway SW, pending approval from local and state officials.
The company is headquartered in North Prairie, Wis., and has additional locations in Waukesha, Wis., and Ramsey, Minn.
“Clearly, a quality company like Zero Zone is a major feather in anybody’s cap,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp. “They’ve successfully grown their business, and they have a great employee base.”
Rick Steer, vice president and general manager of the Zero Zone systems division, said the company hopes to open the new facility in late January or early February. While the facility will start with 15 to 20 employees, Steer said that number will grow to more than 50 people.
COVID-19 spreading throughout Dubuque County as vaccinations remain below targets
Data provided by the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team shows active cases increasing in every county ZIP code, but at a smaller per capita rate in those with the highest vaccination rates.
Dubuque County had 541 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, Sept. 8. That number has risen steadily from 112 as of Aug. 4, with the vast majority of those being cases of the more infectious delta variant.
And according to Iowa Department of Public Health data distilled by the county team, those had reached each of the county’s 16 ZIP codes.
“We’re still not doing really, really well,” said Patrice Lambert, director of the Dubuque County Health Department. “If you are not vaccinated, please — if you have a question or concern, go to your health provider and have that addressed.”
Countywide, 70% of residents 12 and over had either begun their vaccination process or completed it. But, just 54.8% of Dubuque County residents are completely vaccinated. And that rate is skewed heavily urban and, therein, to wealthier areas of the City of Dubuque.
Dubuque’s police chief to retire; national search firm to be hired soon
Dubuque’s police chief is retiring later this month, and a national search firm will help city officials identify candidates to succeed him.
Chief Mark Dalsing is retiring after 32 years of service with the Dubuque Police Department, the city announced Tuesday morning.
Dalsing joined the department in September 1989 and has served as chief since February 2010. He informed city officials in 2020 of his plans to retire when he became eligible this year, according to a press release.
His retirement will become effective Sept. 25.
Mayor Roy Buol said he was sad to see Dalsing depart.
“He moved the Police Department forward in many ways,” Buol said. “He is a very engaging individual with a lot of knowledge about policing.”
Pandemic still impacting Dubuque volunteer numbers
Though many entities have opened back up this year, some volunteer organizations, especially those relying on seniors, are still feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ongoing volunteer shortage has prompted some nonprofits to reach out to new demographics — most notably, younger individuals — in hopes of shoring up their volunteer base.
When the pandemic began, two-thirds of volunteers at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program immediately began to isolate. RSVP connects people age 55 and older with community service opportunities.
Though some older volunteers have been re-engaging, only 150 active volunteers have come back to RSVP. Before the pandemic, the program had 285 volunteers.
Wisconsin officials to reassess CWD plan as disease’s spread continues
A decade after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources first published a chronic wasting disease plan that raised alarm over the disease’s increasing prevalence, the agency is set to convene stakeholders in coming months for a second five-year review.
Efforts to control the disease in Wisconsin have faced numerous legislative roadblocks and backlash from residents and industry groups. All the while, CWD has continued to spread, presenting an ongoing threat to the health of Wisconsin’s wild deer herd and those of neighboring states.
“I think, unfortunately, CWD is here to stay,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation. “We need to learn to manage it and keep it as low a percentage as possible. It really comes down to people being smart about what they do.”
The prevalence of CWD — an always-fatal, infectious disease in deer, moose and elk — has increased significantly since it was first detected in Wisconsin and Illinois in 2002 and in Iowa in 2013.
Facing staffing shortage, Dubuque recreation center cuts hours
Facing the departure of its director and an overall staffing shortage, Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center has been forced to dramatically cut its operating hours.
City officials confirmed on Wednesday that the center will only be open for specific programming or events hosted by either center staff or the City of Dubuque.
Marie Ware, leisure services manager for the city, said the center’s hours were reduced because multiple staff positions have remained unfilled for at least a month, and, like many local employers, the city has struggled to fill the openings. Along with the departure of director Jacqueline Hunter in late July, the city has also been unable to fill two part-time receptionist positions, which were approved for the first time for fiscal year 2022, and a full-time secretary position.
The Multicultural Family Center was opened with the mission of increasing inclusivity and engagement in the city and provides a variety of recreational and educational programs hosted both by center staff and partner organizations, along with providing recreational space for local youth.