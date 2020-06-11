The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Raymond L. Lee, 45, of 3395 Jackson St., was arrested at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Charlene French, 50, at their residence on Feb. 13.
- Levi J. Mills, 38, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a warrant charging second-degree theft.