DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man recently pleaded guilty to trying to kill his girlfriend last year.
Gregory R. Frechette, 43, entered a no-contest guilty plea in Lafayette County Circuit Court to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 28.
Frechette also has related charges of strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim, battery and disorderly conduct. Online court records state that prosecutors have asked that those charges be dismissed in conjunction with a plea deal.
Court documents state that Frechette and his then-girlfriend, whose name was not released, got into an argument on the night of May 29, 2021, at his residence over her previously having sex with another man, though they were in an “open relationship.”
When the victim went to call police, Frechette put her in a headlock for about 45 seconds, and she reported not being able to breathe toward the end of that timeframe.
“(The woman) stated Frechette told her he almost killed his ex-girlfriend ... so he knew how to do it and will do it to her,” documents state. “(The woman) stated she was so scared that Frechette would kill her that she made her body limp to act dead.”
The woman eventually hit Frechette in the groin to get out of the headlock.
Frechette told police that he only put the woman in a headlock to get her to stop hitting him, which the woman denied.
Court documents state that, after his arrest, Frechette said during a phone call, “I put her in a (expletive) headlock. Dude, I was going to kill her.”
In 2014, Frechette was charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with first-degree attempted intentional homicide and strangulation and suffocation for trying to smother his then-girlfriend, Michelle Leahy, during a camping trip at Blackhawk Memorial Park.
The criminal complaint in the case stated that Frechette and Leahy were arguing, and Frechette then sat on and choked Leahy. Leahy told police that Frechette “grabbed the body pillow and stuffed it over my face so I could not breathe.” She also reported losing consciousness.
In 2015, Frechette pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and strangulation and suffocation in relation to the incident. He was sentenced to probation.