A Dubuque man has been found guilty of a weapons charge that stemmed from a shooting last year.
A jury this week found Christopher M. Brown, 31, guilty of a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Court documents with a sentencing date have not been filed yet.
Brown was previously charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury and possession of a controlled substance in relation to the same disturbance. However, a motion filed by the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office asked for those charges to be dismissed because the “alleged victim in the matter has not been located.” The motion also cites the issue of availability of other witnesses as a reason for the dismissal.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded at about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 28, 2022, to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Arriving officers found Kimberly A. Jones-Watson, 41, holding a handgun and her husband, Marvin D. Watson, 40, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back, document state. Police also found six spent shell casings and one live round in the street, as well as gunshot damage to buildings and vehicles.
Jones-Watson told police that two men got into an argument with her husband that night, and one of the men “displayed a revolver and fired multiple shots at Watson, striking him in the back,” documents state.
Watson reported that the man displayed the revolver and threatened to kill him, documents state. Watson said he attempted to flee the area and was shot.
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows the shooter arriving in the 1800 block of Central Avenue at about 4:10 a.m. Aug. 28. Watson and Jones-Watson arrived about 45 minutes later.
The footage shows that at about 5:20 a.m., a large group gathers on the sidewalk, and “a portion of the group moves to (the) south and Jones-Watson backs into the street with a gun in her hand,” documents state. Watson then takes the gun from his wife and points it at the shooter, and the shooter ducks down and begins to run from the area, documents state.
Documents state that the shooter then raises a gun and fires at Watson, who falls into the street. The shooter then fires additional rounds to the west before walking to 19th Street and fleeing, documents state. Traffic camera footage tracked the man to a Dubuque gas station and liquor store that night.
Surveillance footage from both the gas station and liquor store was obtained by law enforcement. Police recognized the shooter as Brown, and his identity was confirmed by his parole officer, documents state.
Jones-Watson was sentenced in March to two years of probation after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident. Documents state that Jones-Watson fired a gun at a vehicle trying to flee the area during the shooting.