DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A former Dyersville hotel manager was arrested after police said three of her family members were paid about $6,250 from the hotel, though records show inconsistencies with their time cards.
Michelle A. Kalb, 53, of Dyersville, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a warrant charging second-degree fraudulent practice.
Court documents state that Dyersville police met with a manager at Comfort Inn, 527 16th Ave. SE, on Nov. 9. The manager reported that Kalb, who was the manager of the hotel from January 2021 to November 2022, possibly committed fraud during her time employed there.
Police were given a spreadsheet detailing paychecks for Kalb's family members from the hotel.
Kalb's husband was given seven paychecks from July 2022 to October 2022 totaling $2,520, though hotel staff did not have time cards showing the hours he worked. Kalb's husband told police he did not fill out any time cards, documents state.
Kalb's son received 18 paychecks from September 2021 to June 2022. Documents state that he was paid for about 220 hours of work, though time cards show he worked about 100 hours during that period. Hotel staff reported not seeing Kalb's son at work during the hours logged on his time cards.
Kalb's daughter received three paychecks from January 2022 to February 2022 totaling $783, documents state. The current manager reported that records do not show the woman punching out twice while working.