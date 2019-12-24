Just more than two months after county staff moved in, the new Grant County Community Services Building will get a new front door.
The $25 million structure is located just south of Lancaster.
County Board Chairman Bob Keeney said winds from the west forced the change after the county had issues with the front, hinged doors. He said they are hard to open when westerly wind speeds top 35 mph and that they sometimes stay open due to winds in various directions.
“The replacement door slider package will be radar- controlled and will fit in the same frame, so no stone or structural modifications need to be done,” he said. “The estimate on the change to the new doors is $10,000.”