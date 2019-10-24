A simulated trip to the emergency room pushed Demetria Johnson’s budget over the edge Wednesday afternoon.
As the University of Dubuque junior calculated what her monthly expenses would be compared to the salary of a human resources professional, a police officer handed her a “chance” card with a $500 emergency room expense.
“At the end of the month, it put me in the negative,” Johnson said. “It was just like, ‘Dang, that’s a lot of money.’”
Students from UD and Northeast Iowa Community College learned about personal finance during a simulation held at UD’s Blades Hall chapel. During “The Game of Life,” students were challenged to build a monthly budget based on income from a possible career.
“We wanted students to have a realistic expectation of what it might be like out of college,” said Kait Tysver, student engagement coordinator for TRIO student support services at UD.
At the beginning of the activity, students received a worksheet with an estimated monthly income based on jobs in which they are interested. Then they visited different stations to simulate various monthly expenses.
There was a stop to calculate net monthly pay after accounting for health insurance and taxes, another to decide how much money they want to save each month and another to choose whether to rent or buy a home at various price points.
Other stations included costs of transportation, student loan repayments, groceries and expenses such as cable, cellphone plans and pet care. Several of the people manning stations were experts, including financial advisers, an accountant and a real estate agent.
Marsha Abbott, a financial adviser at Edward Jones, talked to students about how much they should save each month. She advised starting with a higher level of savings and then adjusting if necessary.
Those savings allow students to prepare for emergencies or other planned expenses, such as traveling or purchasing gifts.
“A lot of them have never come across this ... so it helped them figure out some of the emergencies that can come up in life and some of the things they need to plan for,” Abbott said.
Vanessa Fortney, a UD senior, built a budget based on the expected salary of a chemist, with monthly pay of $4,298. She based some of her costs, such as a retirement plan and other savings, on her current payments and goals.
“I’ve been living on my own for two years, so I just kind of know what I pay and what I don’t pay,” Fortney said.
Still, the activity serves as a good way to get some perspective on what her future expenses might be, particularly as she continues to pay for more things on her own without her parents’ help.
“I think it’s good to remind yourself as you come to graduation,” Fortney said. “It just gives you an eye-opening experience again.”
Johnson said that even though she is a business major, it still was good to be reminded of the kinds of expenses she might face in the future.
“You don’t really notice how much everything costs, like everything — even a pair of socks,” she said.
The event was open to students participating in UD’s and NICC’s TRIO programs, a federally funded offering that helps first-generation college students, students from low-income backgrounds and students with disabilities.
Tysver said the activity aims to give students a hands-on experience with budgeting, giving them ideas of things to look out for and to make connections with professionals in the community.
“I hope that it can lessen some of their anxiety,” Tysver said.