CASCADE, Iowa -- City of Cascade officials said it is unclear when the newly constructed municipal swimming pool will open -- and if that will occur this year.
In an announcement Tuesday, the city said it was waiting on a needed inspection by the Iowa Department of Public Health before the pool could conceivably open.
"These inspections were suspended when pools were shut down, so we are anxiously awaiting notification of our inspection date," stated the announcement.
Additionally, "we also must get our guards certified, which was all put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds eased COVID-19-spurred restrictions for pools, allowing them to open for lap swimming and swimming lessons only. The City of Cascade noted those limited operations in its statement.
"We do sincerely hope we can open our new, beautiful swimming pool this summer," it stated.