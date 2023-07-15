Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A regional nonprofit is offering funding for projects meant to fill gaps in Dubuque County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The Innovation Lab is seeking applicants for its Ecosystem Initiative Seed Funding program to meet needs identified through a survey and local entrepreneurs.
Some identified gaps include the need to increase knowledge and access to market research and product design services, as well as availability of peer-learning opportunities or technical assistance.
Applications will be judged based on how they help address one or more of those needs as well as the potential short- and long-term impacts of the program in Dubuque County, among other criteria.
More information on the program and how to apply can be found online at bit.ly/3DkF0Nn.
