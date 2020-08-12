GALENA, Ill. — A move to allow outdoor seating on Galena’s Main Street two months ago has helped some downtown restaurants weather the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It still is a new look for downtown Galena, but for restaurant owners, the change has greatly helped their operations.
“It has allowed us to increase our revenue considerably,” said Warren Bell, co-owner of Galena Brewing Co. “We’re not at the same level, but we are definitely doing better than when the pandemic first began.”
Like many restaurants on Main Street, Galena Brewing set up tables and chairs outside to allow for outdoor dining. Even though indoor seating now is allowed in Illinois again, Bell said the outdoor seating still drives much of his business.
“Even when it’s raining, people still prefer to sit outside,” Bell said. “The only thing that brings people in is if it gets too hot outside.”
Jack Coulter, the owner of Vinny Vanucchi’s in Galena, said his business has expanded its outdoor seating options this summer.
“It has really helped the downtown dining scene,” he said. “It is more dependent on the weather now, but we have had great weather for the most part.”
City Administrator Mark Moran said the outdoor seating has received a largely positive reception from tourists and residents, but there has been a recent issue with outdoor music.
In late June, City Council members voted to allow businesses with special-use permits to conduct outdoor patio performances using music amplifying technology.
Moran said there had been no issues with the outdoor performances until the weekend of Aug. 1. Three complaints were filed against Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape for playing amplified music past the 9 p.m. curfew on Friday and Saturday.
“Two of the complaints were found to be valid,” Moran said.
He said the rules were implemented on a trial basis and would be subject to review if any complaints were received.
This week, council members voted, 5-2, to rescind the decision allowing for amplified music.
“We got three complaints,” said Council Member Jerry Kieffer. “We said we would try it, and we did.”
Catherine Kouzmanoff, the owner of Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, said she worked with the police to make sure the live music wasn’t violating rules, and she feels that the volume levels of the music were low enough to not warrant complaints.
She added that she already suspended upcoming outdoor performances at her business.
“I wanted amplified music for the town, not for me,” Kouzmanoff said. “We are in a pandemic, and we need something to help the downtown and our local musicians.”
City officials also hope to respond to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Jo Daviess County.
Along with additional signage asking people to wear masks and practice social distancing, Moran said the city will establish sanitizing stations for patrons and distribute 20,000 face masks, which were purchased for $5,200, to downtown businesses.
“We’re working to be proactive,” he said. “We want to make sure that things remain safe downtown.”
While some issues have arisen, Moran said, there are no intentions of suspending outdoor seating.