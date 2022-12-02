DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Prosecutors said body camera footage confirmed that an armed robbery suspect leading authorities on a high-speed chase in October drove at a Lafayette County deputy, prompting him to fire three shots, one of which hit the driver.

In a letter released today, Lafayette County District Attorney Jenna Gill and Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen found "no criminal wrongdoing" in the response of Deputy Brandon Gudgeon, who fired multiple shots at Samuel Santiago, 19, of Milwaukee, during the chase. It ultimately ended when Santiago crashed in Green County, fled on foot and then fatally shot himself. 