DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Prosecutors said body camera footage confirmed that an armed robbery suspect leading authorities on a high-speed chase in October drove at a Lafayette County deputy, prompting him to fire three shots, one of which hit the driver.
In a letter released today, Lafayette County District Attorney Jenna Gill and Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen found "no criminal wrongdoing" in the response of Deputy Brandon Gudgeon, who fired multiple shots at Samuel Santiago, 19, of Milwaukee, during the chase. It ultimately ended when Santiago crashed in Green County, fled on foot and then fatally shot himself.
The sequence of events started at about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 22 at AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road.
Dubuque police previously reported that Julian A. Perez, 22, of Dubuque, arranged to meet at AutoZone with a person with whom he had been communicating online, so the person could test drive a vehicle for sale.
After Perez and Santiago test drove Perez’s vehicle and returned to the area of AutoZone, Santiago displayed a handgun, took Perez’s phone and fled the area alone in Perez’s vehicle, precipitating a chase through portions of Grant, Lafayette and Green counties.
In Lafayette County, Deputy Brandon Gudgeon deployed a tire deflation device in an effort to disable the fleeing vehicle. But Santiago drove in the direction of the deputy.
The letter released today reveals that he fired three gunshots, two of which hit the front of Santiago's vehicle and the third which hit Santiago in the forearm, then his thigh.
The vehicle driven by Santiago later crashed in Green County, and he fled on foot. As law enforcement searched for the subject, authorities heard a gunshot and Santiago was found dead near Wisconsin 11, west of Green County M.