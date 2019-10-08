Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members.
Flexsteel agreement
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to terminate a redevelopment agreement between and among Flexsteel Industries Inc., Dubuque County, Dubuque Initiatives and the City of Dubuque.
Background: Faced with a sizable environmental remediation cost and the loss of a planned tax benefit, Flexsteel Industries Inc. leaders have decided to retain and redevelop the property at 3200 Jackson St., according to local officials.
The company recently closed operations at its aging facility on Jackson Street and invested $28 million in a new facility off Seippel Road in Dubuque.
The company had agreed to gift the 43-acre site to the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives, and about $6.3 million was deposited into two escrow accounts for demolition and environmental cleanup.
What’s next: By pulling out of the agreement, the city, county and state will be released from their pledged financial assistance of roughly $3 million for redevelopment. The $660,000 deposited by the city and $600,000 deposited by the county into escrow will be returned, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Millligen wrote in a memo to council members.
Port of Dubuque apartments
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to set a public hearing for Nov. 18 on a proposed development agreement for the construction of a proposed six-story, $20 million building housing apartments and retail space in the Port of Dubuque.
Background: Merge Urban Development Group plans to construct the multi-use structure on a vacant stretch of land just west of the corporate headquarters for Flexsteel Industries Inc. It would have space for multiple business tenants and house about 180 apartment units.
Under the proposed agreement, Merge would purchase 1.22 acres of city-owned land for about $800,000. A land acquisition grant would, however, would reduce the actual purchase price to about $400,000. The city would also issue an estimated $1.8 million in tax-increment-financing rebates to the developer over 10 years. TIF repays companies for incremental increases in property taxes resulting from an expansion or improvement to a property.
What’s next: If approved, construction would likely begin in the summer or fall of 2020 and take about 15 months to build.
$10M of new industrial space
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to set a public hearing for Nov. 4 on a proposed development agreement for the construction of a proposed $10 million, 216,000-square-foot building along Chavenelle Road.
Background: Under the agreement, Hodge would purchase 13.9 usable acres of city-owned land for $1.07 million. A land acquisition grant would reduce the purchase price by about half.
The agreement also calls for tax-increment financing rebates over the course of 14 years.
What’s next: Hodge hopes to begin construction of its new facility as early as next month in hopes of occupying the structure by mid-2020, CEO Tim Hodge told the Telegraph Herald.