Cecilia Lammer and Izabella Ortega were two of the youngest artists displaying and selling their wares this weekend at Iowa’s oldest art fair and festival.

Lammer and Ortega, both 13 and both students at Dubuque’s Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, received scholarships that supported their artist’s booth at DBQFest. The pair were among 65 exhibiting artists participating in the two-day event, held at Washington Square.

