Cecilia Lammer and Izabella Ortega were two of the youngest artists displaying and selling their wares this weekend at Iowa’s oldest art fair and festival.
Lammer and Ortega, both 13 and both students at Dubuque’s Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, received scholarships that supported their artist’s booth at DBQFest. The pair were among 65 exhibiting artists participating in the two-day event, held at Washington Square.
“I was really happy because I finally had an opportunity where I could experience how selling my artwork really works,” Ortega said.
Recommended for you
Ortega displayed artwork created with watercolors and wash paint. Lammer’s artwork is created using alcohol markers.
“They’re a little bit different from regular markers, not just because they’re made out of alcohol, but because they blend a little bit easier,” said Lammer, who has been using that medium to create art for about six months.
Ortega said she has drawn since she was little.
“But in the past five years I really started to draw a lot more,” she said.
Exhibiting their pieces at DBQFest provided an educational experience for the two young artists.
“It’s been difficult to get things to sell but it’s also been really enjoyable to talk to people and hang out with my friends,” Ortega said.
Lammer agreed that the interaction with DBQFest visitors was a highlight of the weekend.
“It’s fun to see people enjoy the art as much as we enjoy it,” she said.
Ali Levasseur, president of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society, has been leading the planning and coordinating of the festival since 2019. She said she was thrilled to see visitors strolling through the park and interacting with the artists.
“I feel so happy that this community is supporting visual artists and performing artists and culture,” Levasseur said. “DBQFest is for everyone and creativity is for everyone.”
The festival has regularly offered two sponsored booths for use by emerging artists -- those who are transitioning from hobbyists to art sellers. This year’s festival saw the number of sponsored booths increased to five. Like Lammer and Ortega, Brian Graham of Dubuque was among the emerging artists taking advantage of a sponsored booth.
“I’ve got a bunch of laser-engraved (wood items) that I do,” said Graham, who bills himself as “Geek With Wood.” "This is my first outdoor show. I did a gaming convention in Platteville (Wis.) and did well (there).”
Graham is associated with Key City Creative in Dubuque. He is a longtime volunteer with the local Boy Scouts organization and began wood-burning engraving by hand about seven years ago when his sons were in Cub Scouts.
“It was very time-consuming, but then I found a laser I could use by the hour,” Graham said. “I’ve always played around with different types of cutting boards.”
Levasseur said she was pleased to see a variety of ages represented at DBQFest.
“I saw grandkids hand-in-hand with their grandparents going to the creation station and both of them making things together, and there were parents with teenagers,” she said. “It is so wonderful that I can look around and see all of the different age groups and different ethnicities. I see a lot of our Dubuque community here.”