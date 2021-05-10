Crime-related news accounted for the most-read article and three of the top four on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from May 3 through Sunday.
1.) Police: Dubuque woman arrested after child eats marijuana gummies, unresponsive for days
2.) Police: Woman shot in Dubuque, airlifted to Iowa City for treatment
3.) Taproom opens in renovated, historic barn in Jackson County
4.) Rural Dubuque man accused of stabbing girlfriend for 2nd time
5.) 1 killed, 1 injured in ATV rollover in Edgewood
6.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: Tourist attraction reopening to visitors; Dubuque firm rebrands; Edgewood manufacturer resumes tours
7.) Volunteer’s sudden death shocks, saddens Dubuque nonprofit community
8.) A life remembered: ‘Grandma’ Sue remained kid at heart
9.) Dubuque council considers forgiving $350,000 loan to spur rehab of downtown building
10). Dubuque council weighs ending mask mandate in unison with county