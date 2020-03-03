Seeking to reach a compromise after years of debate and study, Dubuque City Council members on Monday night agreed to open more city parks to leashed pets, with two notable exceptions.
Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a city ordinance opening most city parks to leashed dogs and cats. But Eagle Point and Murphy parks will remain free of pets.
The updated ordinance will take effect July 1.
“I don’t think all of our big parks, especially those considered family parks, should be open to dogs and cats, and (we) are effectively eliminating use of those parks by a large segment of the population that fears dogs and cats or has an allergy or otherwise don’t like being around them,” Mayor Roy Buol said. “But there will be a lot of parks opened up to this regardless.”
Council Members Ric Jones and Brett Shaw voted against a motion by Brad Cavanagh to amend the ordinance to exclude those two parks, but then they voted to pass the measure after it had been amended.
As the father of young children, Shaw said he was “not excited at sharing park space with other people’s pets, but as a council member charged with representing Dubuque citizens … I see no other option than to support the (Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission’s) recommendation to increase usage.”
“I am for honoring the hard work and expertise of the commission that have been charged with developing this recommendation,” he said. “If we are serious about becoming a community of choice and attracting young working professionals, the choice is obvious.”
Jones echoed Shaw’s comments and that of proponents who argue that pet-friendly recreation opportunities increasingly are seen as an expected quality-of-life amenity.
Jones and Shaw, too, argued that allowing leashed pets in select parks and trails has not resulted in significant increases in dog bites or animal-control complaints, according to data compiled by a working group and the parks and recreation commission.
“I do not oppose pets in parks,” said Council Member David Resnick. “In fact, it’s one of our priorities to improve the pet-friendliness in Dubuque … for economic development, and young people moving here want more pet-friendly amenities. And I don’t dispute that. … I think we’ve been having the right approach here gradually increasing the number of parks and pet-friendliness.”
The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission recommended that pets be allowed in almost all city parks, stating in a letter to council members that “Dubuque has had a trial run of allowing leashed pets in at least eight different areas for the past six and a half years with minimal issues.”
Commissioners argued that the move would “enhance the Dubuque experience and allow Dubuque to become a more inclusive city for pet owners.”
Several council members, however, felt the proposed ordinance was too broad in scope.
“I would be in favor of adding more parks to the pet-friendly list, but I believe it’s really important to have a balanced approach,” Laura Roussell said. “The ordinance proposed ignores the perspective of a large number of residents.”
Opponents on Monday raised concerns about waste disposal and safety with dogs and children running around in the same area, and they urged that — at the very least — Eagle Point Park remain free of pets.
Under the ordinance:
- Dogs and cats are allowed in most parks, trails and city-owned public spaces.
- Properties in which pets are not permitted include Bunker Hill Golf Course, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Eagle Point and Murphy parks, both Sutton and Flora swimming pools, Veterans Memorial Plaza, fenced-in sporting areas, buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and children’s recreational areas.
- Dogs and cats need to be leashed. Any unleashed animals found on city property could be impounded. The proposed ordinance also states owners must pick up and dispose of their pets’ waste.
- Unleashed dogs are allowed in the city’s pet park. Unleashed pets also are allowed at John G. Bergfeld Recreation Area, but only for out-and-back exercise at the pond. Dogs have to be on a leash in that area at other times.
Service animals used by persons with disabilities are not subject to the ordinance.