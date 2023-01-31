Representatives of a firm helping the City of Dubuque develop a parking and mobility plan on Monday gave City Council members a dour assessment of downtown parking.
During a work session with City Council members, associates with Walker Consultants said the city’s downtown parking infrastructure is underused, outdated and financially unsustainable.
Walker Consultants completed the analysis as part of an effort by city leaders to develop a smart parking and mobility master plan, which, when completed, will outline how the city can invest in new technology in its parking infrastructure and improve overall accessibility for walking, biking and public transit.
The implementation of the completed plan is expected to begin in mid-to-late 2023, following council approval.
Kevin White, of Walker Consultants, said the city’s parking technology remains its largest drawback, pointing in particular to the city’s on-street parking meters.
“These meters are quite old and are functionally obsolete,” White said. “I’ve never quite seen meters this old before, to be honest with you.”
White also said the city’s payment machines in its parking ramps and lots also are outdated.
White described parking in downtown Dubuque overall as a “patchwork system,” requiring regular maintenance and, with inconsistent signage and time limits, creating unnecessary confusion for people attempting to park downtown.
White also said occupancy of the city’s on-street and off-street parking supply is lower than it should be, even when taking into account the increased number of people working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously collected data indicates that downtown parking in Dubuque remains underused.
Data collected by the city in September, November and December shows that the seven city-owned parking ramps saw peak occupancy at around 10 a.m., with collective occupancy ranging from 26% to 32% on each of seven days of data collection.
City-owned parking lots were even less occupied, with those lots collectively seeing an occupancy rate of 21% to 30% on the days they were surveyed.
“You’d like to see these (occupancy) levels not get below the 50% range because you’re talking about a really expensive asset,” White said. “It’s almost like buying a really expensive car and not driving it.”
Eric Haggett, director of planning for Walker Consultants, said the city’s parking system also lacks financial viability, with parking revenues annually falling about $2.3 million short of current operating expenses.
Haggett added that few municipalities have self-sustaining parking systems, but the city could reduce its current parking expense deficit.
White said the city and Walker Consultants will spend the coming months developing potential improvements and policy changes for the city’s parking system, all of which will be presented to City Council members.
Council members expressed their enthusiasm for the current progress of the project.
City Council Member David Resnick said he also has struggled with the city’s outdated parking technology and looks forward to seeing improvements.
“I understand the idea that you need to be consistent with all the equipment in the parking garages,” Resnick said, pointing out that the different payment machines at various parking lots often can be confusing and unreliable. “I’m hesitant to use the parking garage because I know I can get in, but I don’t know if I can get out.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he was pleased to see work underway to develop the plan and that he looks forward to seeing future proposals to improve parking downtown.
“Hopefully we have seen the start of a very good discussion, and we are looking forward to seeing more of this,” Cavanagh said.
