SCALES MOUND, Ill. – One person was injured in a scooter crash Wednesday in Scales Mound.

Kevin J. Schleuning, 52, of Scales Mound, was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.

The release states that Schleuning was operating a scooter at the intersection of Burrall Avenue and Jackson Street at 4:28 p.m., when he lost control and laid the scooter onto its side.

There were no passengers on the scooter.

Authorities are investigating.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.