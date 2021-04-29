SCALES MOUND, Ill. – One person was injured in a scooter crash Wednesday in Scales Mound.
Kevin J. Schleuning, 52, of Scales Mound, was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The release states that Schleuning was operating a scooter at the intersection of Burrall Avenue and Jackson Street at 4:28 p.m., when he lost control and laid the scooter onto its side.
There were no passengers on the scooter.
Authorities are investigating.