A Dubuque resident recently won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Terry Kaesbauer won one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game, according to a press release.
It states that Kaesbauer bought the winning ticket at Hartig Drug, 2225 Central Ave. in Dubuque.
“Bonus Crossword” is a $3 scratch game that features 144 top prizes of $30,000.
Kaesbauer is the second Dubuque resident to win a $30,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery in about two weeks. The previous winner won her prize on the “Hidden Cash” scratch game.