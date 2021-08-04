MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A former Manchester hospital official pleaded guilty this week to helping a colleague who stole thousands of dollars from their workplace.
Michael D. Briggs, 55, former Regional Medical Center system fund and development director, pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Delaware County to a charge of accessory after the fact.
He and Lonnie D. Butikofer, 63, the hospital's former CEO, both were initially charged with first-degree theft in relation to the crime. Butikofer pleaded guilty to the charge in 2019 and was sentenced to two to five years of probation.
Briggs' plea document states that, between March 2009 and February 2017, Briggs "did have knowledge that a public offense had been committed and that Lonnie Butikofer had committed it, and that (Briggs) did aid Lonnie Butikofer, with the intent to prevent his apprehension."
The plea document also states that Briggs' attorneys will request he be sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation, while the county attorney will request Briggs serve two years of probation.
Briggs and Butikofer were arrested in 2019 after an investigation showed that the two accumulated nearly $280,000 in expenses "not found to be on RMC business," according to court documents.
About $23,230 was found to be tied to personal business and trips that Briggs took, documents state.