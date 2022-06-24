Police said a motorcyclist was injured when he collided with a deer Wednesday night in Dubuque.

Michael J. Mastin, 41, was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Carter Road near Arabian Trail. Police said Mastin was driving north when a deer ran into the roadway and collided with the motorcycle.

Mastin was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.

