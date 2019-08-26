The task seemed straightforward. The completion was another matter.
Ten competitors attempted to eat 4 pounds of ribs in three minutes during a rib-eating contest held Sunday at the Tony Roma’s location at the Grand Harbor Resort & Waterpark in Dubuque.
“The hardest part is chewing,” said David Cavanagh, of Delmar, Iowa.
Cavanagh won the second annual local competition for the second consecutive year. Sunday, he downed 1.88 pounds of ribs in the allotted time.
“It was a good time; it was a mess,” Cavanagh said.
Steve Geisz, Grand Harbor’s general manager, said the contest is held nationwide as part of Tony Roma’s celebration of National Baby Back Ribs Day.
“It’s a blast,” Geisz said of the competition.
Restaurant staff weighed the 4 pounds of ribs given to each of the competitors. The contest winner was determined by weighing the remaining ribs after the three minutes of eating.
“The time goes quickly,” said competitor Tom Hoelscher, of Dubuque. “It was crazy.”
Restaurant staff counted down the seconds before the start of the competition. Competitors wearing plastic bibs then dug into the ribs, chewing the meat off of the bones
“I didn’t even expect to be in it,” said Hoelscher, a last-minute contestant.
Like the other competitors, barbecue sauce ringed his mouth when the three minutes had ended.
“I had done a wing-eating contest before, so this wasn’t my first eating contest,” Hoelscher said. “I’d probably do it again.”
Friends talked Bernard Riniker, of rural Epworth, to enter the contest. Riniker is a fan of ribs.
“I eat them every time I can,” he said.
Cavanagh won free ribs on a regular basis for a year from Tony Roma’s for winning the contest.
“It’s not like anyone is going to be on ESPN over this,” he said. “It’s just something to do on a Sunday afternoon.”
Casey Vogl won a cooler for finishing as runner-up.
“It was a good time,” said Vogl, of Marble, Minn. “The hardest part was trying to swallow all of the food.”
Vogl has spent the summer working on pipeline in Jo Daviess County. He is staying at the Grand Harbor, where he learned about the contest.
“They were pretty good,” he said of the ribs.