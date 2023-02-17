Dubuque City Council members will hold a series of public meetings as part of their budget process for the coming fiscal year.
The process starts on Monday, Feb. 20, when council members will hold a public hearing and consider establishing the maximum total levy amount for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1.
City Council members last week voted to preliminarily set the city’s maximum property tax levy amount for fiscal year 2024 at $26,546,601. That total represents a 1.6% increase over the previous fiscal year and equates to a maximum property tax rate of about $9.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $9.69 per $1,000.
After council members approve the maximum amount, it only can remain the same or be decreased, not be increased.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen also will present his recommended budget to the council on Monday.
At other public meetings, council members will review department and division budgets before holding a public hearing March 23 to consider adopting the fiscal year 2024 budget, the release states.
The meetings are:
Tuesday, Feb. 21: City clerk, City Council, legal services, public information office, human resources, city manager’s office.
Feb. 27: Health services, airport, library, Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, Office of Equity and Human Rights, finance.
March 7: Housing and community development, purchase of services, economic development, planning.
March 8: Multicultural Family Center, AmeriCorps, parks, recreation.
March 9: Emergency management, emergency communications, fire, police.
March 21: information services, water, Water & Resource Recovery Center, public works.
March 22: Five Flags Center, Grand River Center, Mystique Community Ice Center, engineering, transportation services.
All of the meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Meetings also will be aired on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 and streamed at cityofdubuque.org/media and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.
Members of the public can give input in person or virtually. Instructions to do so can be found in the meeting agendas posted at cityofdubuque.org/agendas.
(1) comment
They don't care about your opinion.
