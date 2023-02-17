Dubuque City Council members will hold a series of public meetings as part of their budget process for the coming fiscal year.

The process starts on Monday, Feb. 20, when council members will hold a public hearing and consider establishing the maximum total levy amount for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1.

