Organizers of Iowa’s decades-old annual bicycle ride across the state will determine the status of this year’s event by next week.
The 48th annual Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI, is scheduled to be held from July 19 to 25 and would include a stop overnight on July 24 in Maquoketa.
Organizers will determine the status of this year’s event by Monday, April 20, they recently announced.
The announcement states that organizers are monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and will “make a decision that is in the best interest of our riders, towns and communities, business partners, vendors and residents.”
Maquoketa officials have told the Telegraph Herald that if the event is held this year, City Council members will weigh whether the city still wants to be a host site.