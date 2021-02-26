Dubuque Community Schools leaders are gearing up to offer all high school juniors the chance to take the ACT for free next week.
On Wednesday, March 3, the district will host its first Pave the Way Testing Day through which students can take the college entrance exam, community college placement tests or the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.
“We’re trying to hone in on that, to encourage all of our students to think about their future,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members this week.
Rheingans this week updated board members on the district’s new testing initiative during a board strategic planning session. During the meeting, Rheingans walked through school leaders’ progress on a variety of priority initiatives for the current year.
All of the district’s high school juniors have been invited to the Grand River Center on March 3 for the testing day. Rheingans said he will be able to share data on the number of students taking each test afterward, while student scores will follow at a later date.
“Our goal is to increase the number of our students taking the ACT, because the research really bears out that students taking the ACT or SAT or some type of a test, and if they can follow it up with filling out the (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), they see sort of what the possibilities might be and the resources available,” Rheingans said.
He noted that the initiative aligns with the district’s strategic plan goal to have 95% of graduates taking a post-secondary qualifying exam by 2023.
“This is one real, concrete step where we can say, here’s an opportunity for you to explore something without the risk or the costs,” Rheingans said.
He noted there are some students not participating because of pandemic-related concerns but that officials have worked to make as many accommodations as they can. The district also will provide transportation for students who need it, along with breakfast and lunch.
Board Member Nancy Bradley said she believes the effort will help officials reach students they otherwise wouldn’t.
“I just think that’s a giant step forward to us really catapulting some of our students into an advanced kind of thinking,” she said.
Rheingans also updated board members on officials’ search for their next equity director following the resignation of Taj Suleyman, who took a job with the Iowa City Community School District. Rheingans said officials plan to recommend that the district use a Cedar Rapids-area search firm that specializes in recruiting for these kinds of positions to make sure they get a strong candidate pool.
“We want to make sure we’ve got the right leadership in that role,” he said.