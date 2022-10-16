Hundreds of dogs have been showing off their athletic skills at Five Flags Center in Dubuque during the annual DockDogs World Championships.
The five-day competition began Wednesday and will conclude today.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Hundreds of dogs have been showing off their athletic skills at Five Flags Center in Dubuque during the annual DockDogs World Championships.
The five-day competition began Wednesday and will conclude today.
“There are more than 800 dogs competing at this event,” said DockDogs employee Brianna Schwing. “There are probably between 500 and 600 teams (of dogs and owners) because a lot of people bring more than one dog.”
The championships consist of four main events — speed retrieve, where dogs are timed running down a 58-foot ramp before jumping over the water to retrieve a bumper; big air, where the distance dogs jump off the end of a dock is measured; extreme vertical, which measures dogs’ vertical jumps; and iron dog challenge, which is an all-events category.
Volunteer Jim Zelasko, of Cleveland, Ohio, said the championships are by invitation only.
“The dogs will get invited to this event based on their performance at qualifying competitions throughout the year,” he said. “There are five days of competition here. Everybody’s excited.”
DockDogs began in 2000 as part of ESPN’s Great Outdoor Games, which included competitions in several disciplines, including dog agility. Unlike some dog competitions, DockDogs is not breed restricted.
“There are big dogs, little dogs, purebreds, mixed breeds, rescues,” Zelasko said. “We have three-legged dogs, one-eyed dogs, dogs of all ages. I think we have a 14-year-old (dog) competing here today.”
Quinn, a 6-year-old golden retriever from Toronto, Canada, calmly was waiting his turn in a line filled with barking dogs Saturday.
“Just wait until he gets up there (to compete),” owner Samantha Turner said.
As if on cue, Quinn began barking.
“He loves it,” Turner said. “And he sees a friend of his up there.”
Cassie Hancock and her husband, Kevin, from Hillsboro, N.C., brought their two German shepherds and two Belgian Malinois.
The Hancocks got into competition with their dogs after their first rescue dog, a black lab named Kagen, enjoyed jumping in a pond on her daily walks.
“We started to think of what else we could do with her,” Kevin said. “We entered her in a competition, she jumped right off the dock, and we were hooked.”
“It’s a lot of time, money, training and travel,” Cassie added. “But we come to Dubuque every year on our vacation for this. We love it.”
Theresa Menz Cooper and her husband, Matthew Cooper, brought their three Australian shepherds and two border collies, ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old.
“This is our outlet,” she said. “Some people golf, some play tennis or join a country club. This is what we do.”
Jeff Lundeby, of Grand Forks N.D., brought two of his dogs to compete. He came with a co-worker, whose dog also was competing.
“We left them a little short-handed this week,” he said. “But it’s a blast.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.