EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Looking to secure grant funding, officials with the East Dubuque District Library have taken out a loan for their library expansion project as they work to continue raising money.
Library officials stated that in December the library was issued a loan of $560,000 in order for it to meet a funding requirement deadline to qualify for a state grant for the expansion project.
The library announced in October its intention to spend $1.6 million on a 3,000-square-foot expansion to add space for a community center, children’s department, private rooms and additional storage.
At the time, most of the project was already largely funded through a handful of major donations, including a $400,000 grant from CVR Partners, which operates the local nitrogen fertilizer plant in East Dubuque, a $433,000 grant from Illinois’ Public Library Construction Grant Program and a pledged $400,000 donation from an anonymous East Dubuque resident. All that remained was to raise the remaining $400,000 from local donations through a capital campaign.
However, Library Director Brian Gomoll said the grants from the East Dubuque resident and the state came with funding requirements before they would be distributed. The anonymous resident required a funding match of $400,000 in donations from local residents. Qualification for the state grant included a funding deadline that required the library secure $800,000 in funding for the project by the end of April.
“The state grant had an expiration date, so we had to borrow money in order to meet the funding threshold to secure the state grant,” Gomoll said. “It ensures that we won’t lose that funding.”
Gomoll said the $560,000 loan, combined with the $240,000 the library had already raised in local donations, ensured that the project would remain eligible for the state grant. However, library officials are now working to raise the $400,000 capital campaign goal as soon as possible in order to pay off the loan and reduce interest payments.
“It’s unfortunate that we had to take out the loan, but we’re still in the game,” Gomoll said. “We’re confident that we can fund it.”
Library officials declined to disclose the set interest rate for the $560,000 loan.
Jerry Enzler, a member of the East Dubuque District Library Foundation, said the capital campaign for the project has raised about $250,000, with donations continuing to steadily come in.
He added that officials with the library foundation believe the remaining funds can be raised relatively quickly.
“We need to complete the campaign and earn the matching money from the donor family,” Enzler said. “People have been very much in support of the project, which is encouraging for us.”
Gomoll said East Dubuque Library officials hope to begin construction on the project in April.