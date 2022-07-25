In the 13 months she spent in the Family Advocates’ domestic violence shelter in Platteville, Wis., seeking subsidized housing for herself and her 14-year-old son, the woman often experienced the aggravation — and pain — of watching others get out before her.

“I watched several people get places and my heart was crushed, because I felt I deserved a place too,” she said. The Telegraph Herald agreed to identify the woman by her initials, K.R., to protect her anonymity.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.