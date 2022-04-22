HTLF announced Thursday that it would issue a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share on the company’s common stock, payable May 27 to stockholders of record on May 13.
As of March 31, there were about 42.4 million common shares outstanding listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, according to a press release.
HTLF, headquartered in Dubuque, is a diversified financial services company with assets of $19 billion.
The company provides banking, mortgage, investment and other financial services and has a presence in 12 states, including Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
