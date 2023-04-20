After city leaders warned for years of a local housing shortage, Dubuque recently has seen a surge in housing projects.
As of Wednesday, there were 15 housing projects in Dubuque that were either under construction or are being reviewed by the city for approval. Combined, they are anticipated to create approximately 1,197 new housing units. This is on top of about 250 available lots in existing subdivisions in Dubuque.
Many of the projects were announced within the past six months, including a planned 390-unit apartment complex on Plaza Drive, a 152-unit multi-family residential development along the Northwest Arterial, a rehabilitation of the property at 1301 Central Ave. to create 30 new apartments and the conversion of the former St. Anthony Elementary School building into 20 apartments.
Recommended for you
“We’ve made it clear that we need housing, so I’m very excited to see this,” said Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “I think it’s great that we have all sorts of housing coming our direction.”
City officials and local housing developers attributed the flurry of activity to a combination of local demand for more housing, along with the passage of new incentives by the Dubuque City Council last year aimed at encouraging housing development.
A housing needs assessment of Dubuque conducted last year estimated that the city will need an additional 1,192 units over the next 10 years to meet future housing demand.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the housing projects currently in development would help meet that goal, but not all of them are guaranteed to come to fruition.
While the city’s efforts to attract more housing have proven successful, Mike Owen, deputy director of Common Good Iowa, said the city may be over-relying on its new incentives, pointing in particular to the city’s use of tax increment financing.
Through TIF, the city can attract a developer by promising to reinvest the additional property taxes generated by that parcel’s development for a period of time.
City Council members last year unanimously approved several new financial incentives directed at housing development, including offering tax increment financing agreements to offset the cost of public infrastructure improvements for the developments, tax abatement agreements to indirectly offset development costs and a $10,000-per-unit allocation for low-income housing tax credit projects located outside areas of concentrated poverty.
Connors pointed to these incentives as the primary driver of the surge in new housing development.
“All of this new housing is taking advantage of these incentives,” Connors said. “I think all of this is very much attributed to the more aggressive incentives that the City Council approved last fall.”
Local developer Matt Mulligan agrees, noting that one of his own projects wouldn’t have been feasible without financial incentives provided by the city.
Mulligan, who is president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction Co., also led development of Kretschmer Lofts, a recently completed 48-unit apartment complex at 895 Washington St., along with the planned Switch Homes development to create 105 new single-family homes on a parcel located just south of the Northwest Arterial.
“Switch Homes wouldn’t work without the city creating the opportunity to utilize TIF,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan said the incentives provided by the city are allowing developers to invest in meeting the current housing demand for the city.
Owen, however, said his organization advises against using tax increment financing to generate housing development, and he criticized Dubuque’s new incentives, saying they offset construction costs for developers that likely would have chosen to build in Dubuque with or without the incentives.
“People live in an area based on work and family and those kinds of things, not TIF,” Owen said. “We believe that the market should be determining where housing is developed.”
Owen said the widespread use of TIF financing for housing developments will have drawbacks in the future, particularly for local school districts that will see an increase in students as a result of the new housing but will not see an increase in their property tax revenue.
“With TIF, you are taking away from the property tax base that is used to fund the schools,” Owen said.
Cavanagh said he believes the city is heading in the right direction with housing, and, for now, he doesn’t see the city changing course in its use of incentives to attract new housing development.
As he and many city officials see it, the need for housing is there, and the city will do what it can to make development a reality.
“We’re still at a place where we need quite a bit more housing,” Cavanagh said. “We definitely do not want to stop moving forward when it comes to housing and making sure we have what we need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.