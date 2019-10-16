Two Holy Family Catholic Schools elementary schools will close at the end of the school year.
Members of the system’s Board of Education on Tuesday night announced the decision to end elementary programming at Holy Ghost Elementary School and to end St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program for the 2020-2021 school year.
Following the transition, current students will be able to attend classes at Holy Family’s other campuses.
“It’s very important that we stay together, that we work together and that we remember what’s most important, and that’s the Catholic school education of the students in the system,” board Chairman Brian Kane said. “We want to make sure we have an excellent one and one that we can afford.”
Six people on the 10-member board voted in favor of the proposal to end the elementary program at both schools. The Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor at Church of the Resurrection and a member of the board, was not at the meeting, but wrote in a statement that he also was inclined to support that proposal.
Two members, Kevin Mullen and Sharon Wulfekuhle-Hefel, voted against the proposal, saying they would rather have supported another option that went before the board to end only the English-based program at St. Anthony Elementary.
The Rev. Steve Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, abstained from the vote because of his connection with the school on his parish’s campus.
A third option to close only Holy Ghost Elementary received no support from board members.
Deciding factors
Enrollment at Holy Ghost and St. Anthony has fallen in recent years, with each serving fewer than 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade this fall.
Holy Family officials believe they can save about $800,000 annually by closing both schools. They have said they intend to use the money for additional tuition assistance, relief to assessments paid by supporting parishes and increased salaries and benefits.
Dan Walsh, who holds an at-large seat on the board, cited the need to provide relief to parishes and the need to offer better pay to staff as reasons to support the closure of both schools. Other board members echoed that sentiment.
“We do not pay (teachers) enough,” Walsh said. “We do not pay our administrators enough. ... We don’t treat them fairly, and so we need to do something to try to retain that great talent that we have.”
Kane said the board’s decision represents a starting point for Holy Family’s long-term vision to continue delivering a Catholic education to students, saying he supported ending elementary programs at both schools.
“Out of all of (the options), I think it’s the best for the long-term (success) of our system,” he said.
Wulfekuhle-Hefel and Mullen both cited concerns for the unique population at Holy Ghost Elementary in casting their dissenting votes. Holy Ghost is the only Catholic elementary school in downtown Dubuque.
Wulfekuhle-Hefel also said she is concerned that many Holy Ghost families will not choose to transition to other Holy Family campuses.
“Holy Ghost really is truly a Catholic school in that it is universal,” she said. “It also plays just a fantastic role in evangelization, and that’s what we’re really being called to these days. The students there seem to be thriving.”
Moving forward
Following the board’s decision, Holy Family staff will work with families to help them understand their options and to walk with them through the process.
“We will begin a bit of the grieving process with our families,” Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said. “We want to be there spiritually and emotionally with them.”
System leaders will also begin to work out details such as ensuring students have access to transportation following the transition.
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, which is considered a program of St. Anthony Elementary, will not be affected by the transition.
Though the elementary programs at Holy Ghost and St. Anthony will end, system leaders plan to continue using the Holy Ghost campus as an early childhood center, and the St. Anthony building will serve early childhood and Our Lady of Guadalupe students.
Kane told attendees that the system will work to welcome families to whichever school they choose to attend, noting that families choose to send their children to Holy Family.
“I’m going to make a plea tonight to each and every one of you ... (to) please stay with us,” he said. “Every student is going to have an equitable opportunity for a continuing excellent education.”
Officials have acknowledged the potential for staff reductions, but say attrition could reduce that impact. They seek to retain as many faculty and staff as possible.