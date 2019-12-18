News in your town

Authorities: Man arrested after at least 7 gunshots fired near Dubuque

2 face homicide charges in connection with Grant County overdose death

Ying Yang Twins coming to Dubuque casino in 2020

Old flag disposal box placed at Dubuque VA clinic

1 injured in crash that shut down Grant County highway for 4 hours

Jury awards $2.2 million to family of woman who died after nursing home fall in Bellevue

3 Dubuque police officers injured while making arrest

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Repair extensions granted for 18 units of property managers with history of infractions in Dubuque