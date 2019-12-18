BOSCOBEL, Wis. – Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection with an overdose death last month in Grant County.
Austin Janick, 23, of La Crosse, was arrested Monday and Travis Heal, 29, also of La Crosse, was arrested Tuesday. Both face charges of first-degree reckless homicide, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities on Nov. 21 were called to a home on Cedar Road in Boscobel Township to conduct a death investigation. A 23-year-old woman had died from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to the release.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the victim, whom he declined to identify, was discovered by her husband on Nov. 21, after which authorities were contacted.
Investigators discovered "indicators of drug use," Dreckman said.
He said further investigation led to the arrests of Janick and Heal in La Crosse.
Janick is currently in custody at the Grant County Jail awaiting an initial appearance, according to the release. Heal is in custody at the La Crosse County jail and will be brought to Grant County in the near future.
Multiple agencies, including the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force and the La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska police departments, assisted with the investigation.