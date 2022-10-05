Four female community leaders were honored this morning as part of the Telegraph Herald, BizTimes.biz and Her magazine’s annual Salute to Women Awards at Diamond Jo Casino.
The honorees during the fifth annual event were Woman of the Year Teri Hawks Goodmann, director of strategic partnerships for City of Dubuque; Woman to Watch Lauren Czeshinski, an employee benefits counselor at Cottingham & Butler; Woman Who Makes a Difference Lauren Chandlee, a volunteer for numerous community organizations; and Woman of Innovation Cindy Tang, president of Inspiring Community, a nonprofit that fosters collaboration, leadership and volunteerism in Platteville, Wis. About 175 people attended the event.
Keynote speaker Kay Takes, president of MercyOne's Eastern Iowa Region, spoke about the importance of living life to its fullest, regardless of age.
"We are truly a work in progress, no matter what our age," she said. "I appreciated (tennis star) Serena Williams' comment when she announced her plans to retire in August. She said, 'I'm here to tell you that I am evolving away from tennis toward other things that are important to me.' Her intent is clearly to learn and grow, to continue to experience life and to continue to influence others."
Takes urged women to look back at their past to help define their future.
"Think about your life and some of the things you know," she said. "What memories come to your mind? Those simple but poignant memories are often the experiences that ultimately define and color our personal values and principles."
Goodmann, who was instrumental in the creation of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the Bee Branch Creek project on the city's North End, spoke about the power of community.
"All of you in this room have great passion, a great work ethic and great ideas," she said. "It's the people in this room. We have dreams. We have big dreams. We have learned the strength of partnerships, the incredible magic it can perform. It can happen with everyone working together."
Czeshinski was honored as this year's Woman to Watch. She serves on the boards of Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States. She also has been instrumental in several Cottingham & Butler philanthropic initiatives, including the Better Initiative, the Barriers Project and the Over the Edge team.
"It's really cool to be recognized for doing the things that you want to do every single day," she said. "Whether that's my work or the volunteer work I do in the community, they both are equally important. But I'm most fulfilled by the people in my life that I've met through all of these opportunities that have helped me be the best version of myself."
Chandlee has volunteered in the Dubuque area for 22 years. It is a calling instilled in her by her parents and fueled by personal experience.
"My mom always said, 'Don't ask how you can help. Just do something,'" she said. "And I have carried that with me forever."
When Chandlee's nephew Tristan died at age 14 from lymphoma, his greatest fear was that he would be forgotten.
"I reminded him that he will never be forgotten," she said. "I can continue to make a difference to honor him and to make others feel appreciated."
Tang was honored for providing mentorship and leadership through Inspiring Community, which has worked on projects such as the Platteville Public Library capital campaign, Broske Center and Platteville Inclusive Playground.
"I was a fortunate child," she said. "I had strong role models in my mother and grandmother, who both encouraged me with their can-do attitudes. Nothing, and I mean nothing, was out of my reach. They also taught me that I was fortunate and obligated to give back to my community."
All of the honorees spoke about giving back to their communities, and that everyone is capable of making a difference.
"You may think your light doesn't matter, but it does," Chandlee said. "What you do and say matters. You can surround yourself with the people and things that matter to you, and you can widen your world."
