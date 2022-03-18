Two people have filed to run for an Iowa Senate seat representing a new district that includes most of rural Dubuque County, all of Jones County and most of Jackson County
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, filed to run for reelection this week, seeking the District 33 seat. Democrat Matt Robinson, of unincorporated Dubuque County, also filed to run for the seat.
Koelker’s current district includes all of Dubuque County outside the city of Dubuque, all of Jackson County, and eastern and southern Jones County.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with both candidates about what their goals will be if elected.
Carrie Koelker
Koelker, 51, said that, if reelected, she plans to bring her economic development and tourism background to the forefront of her service. Koelker works as executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism.
“My day job is to promote Iowa as a great place to live, work, visit and raise a family,” she said. “My political and professional life align well. My heart is Iowa’s people and places.”
Koelker said signs are good for the Iowa Legislature making real progress in acknowledging tourism as the economic driver she knows it is.
“It’s about implementing policy and programs to make sure we have quality of life communities, great downtowns and places that draw people,” she said. “I know that there’s momentum, but there is room to elevate that line item to the prominence it deserves.”
Koelker currently has opportunities to promote programs in that realm as chair of the Legislature’s Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Koelker was elected in 2018 and has risen to leadership in several areas, also chairing the Senate Ethics Committee.
“I’ve been really fortunate in my four years to get the leadership,” she said.
Koelker said budget talks are just picking up for the current session but that she is focused on managing spending in coordination with the tax cuts Republicans passed earlier this year — creating a flat 3.9% income tax rate, eliminating income tax for retirees, reducing the corporate tax rate and reducing some tax credits.
“We’re operating conservative budgets, but we also need pro-growth revenue,” she said. “I look at what line items have the opportunity to encourage public-private partnerships. We can do some things without state government funding. We can also clean up some duplication of efforts without reducing services.”
Matt Robinson
Democrat Matt Robinson, who lives south of Dubuque, said he was inspired to run to represent people like him, whom he feels are not currently being represented at the Capitol.
“That’s our biggest issue right now — not feeling like we have a voice looking out for the common Iowan,” he said. “These are your average, everyday farmer, construction worker, teacher, folks who are out there every day trying to get by. We’re not being represented in the way we need to be represented. It was time to get someone on the ballot who understands the struggle and strife we go through.”
Robinson, 28, also said he plans to look out for younger Iowans who are struggling currently.
He noted he knows many people in his generation struggling to figure out how they can buy a house or afford to have a family.
“They can’t plan a family because they don’t know how to fund it,” he said. “We’re all out here living paycheck to paycheck. We need to be taking care of our workers and strengthening our workers’ rights so that these folks have good-paying jobs, jobs they are safe in and jobs that will be attractive to bring people into Iowa.”
Robinson also said teachers already have been vocal in asking for his help as a candidate when he was gathering signatures for his petition to run for office.
“The whole education system is under attack at this point,” he said. “Our public school teachers, one, aren’t being paid enough, and now they’re being micromanaged to the point where it doesn’t allow them to adequately do their job. These are the people teaching the next generation. We should let them teach our next generation.”
Robinson also said Republicans’ recent tax cuts were going to have major negative impacts on services Iowans need.