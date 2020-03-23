Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., faces a primary opponent in his own party, while a full field of Republicans also seeks to challenge him.
Kind has served in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District seat since 1997. In the Democratic primary, he faces Mark Neumann, of La Crosse.
Seven Republicans have active campaigns for the seat as well — John Gaske, of River Falls, Jessi Ebben, of Eau Claire, Jonathan Sundblom, of Tomah, Tim Peters, of Holmen, Brandon Lamar Cook, of Hager City, Kevin Ruscher, of River Falls, and Derrick Van Orden, of La Crosse.
Wisconsin’s partisan primary is Aug. 11. Candidates have until June 1 to file.