DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A Dubuque County business has received a community award.

Deutmeyer Auto Advantage has been named the Business of the Year by the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting, according to a social media post.

The meeting was held Wednesday.

The other nominees for the award were Randy’s Neighborhood Market, J&D Mart, Chad’s Pizza and APC/Decker Concrete.

