Charges have been dismissed against a Dubuque man accused of assaulting a woman, breaking her nose and fracturing her hand.
Joseph R. Lewis Jr., 41, was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault causing injury, domestic assault with a weapon, domestic assault with intent to commit serious injury, assault causing serious injury and willful injury causing serious injury.
Recently filed documents from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley state that prosecutors notified her of a potential evidentiary issue, and a video of an interview with the victim, Heather M. Fitzgibbons, 36, was submitted.
Defense attorneys reported to Ackley that Fitzgibbons was not expected to appear at trial and any statements made in the video by her would be inadmissible as hearsay if she did not appear.
Court documents state that Fitzgibbons told police that Lewis began assaulting her while she was sleeping in March 2021. She believed he became angry after going through her phone.
She remembered being hit by a “2x4 or baseball bat or something similar,” documents state. Fitzgibbons eventually was able to leave the residence and got a ride to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. Her injuries included a broken nose and fractured hand.