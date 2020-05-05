CLAYTON, Iowa — A Clayton County sand mining company has revived its plans to export Iowa water to western states in part to put its staff back to work, its lawyer noted.
A downturn in the oil industry has been a blow to Pattison Sand Co. of Clayton, company lawyer James Pray of Des Moines wrote in a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Kayla Lyon, director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“Until recent (reversals) due to plunging demand, due to oil price drops and the current coronavirus crisis, Pattison Sand was one of the largest employers in northeast Iowa, employing nearly 300,” Pattison lawyer James Pray wrote. “In an effort to put employees back to work, Pattison Sand has been aggressively looking for new markets for the products that it owns on its property.”
Pattison has filed a new application in its effort to export millions of gallons of water from Iowa’s Jordan Aquifer to drought-stricken states in the West. The company hopes to load 10 rail cars with Iowa water in June as a pilot program. Its earlier request to begin exporting Friday failed to win DNR approval in time.
DNR regulators have balked at the plan, concerned that it violates the intent of Iowa’s water withdrawal laws. This is the first water export proposal DNR has received, aside from small border rural water systems.
Newly released documents show Pattison wants to export Iowa water in part to supply livestock and irrigate crops in Nevada and Colorado, state documents show. The water also could be treated and used for drinking, or for commercial processes.
Pattison revived its proposal after state regulators pushed back on the idea and demanded a new application because the use of the water would be different than in the sand mining operation.