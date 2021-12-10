An internet service provider provided further details this week on its planned expansion of fiber internet to all Dubuque residences, including when each area of town will receive services.
ImOn Communications CEO Patrice Carroll gave a presentation on the project to Dubuque City Council members, detailing plans for the company’s $18 million investment to bring fiber broadband internet services to all city residents by 2024.
“When we come to your communities, we come to be your local provider,” Carroll said. “We come committed to your communities.”
ImOn intends to connect one-third of Dubuque residents to fiber internet services by the end of 2022, primarily along South Grandview Avenue. In 2023, the build-out will expand to include Dubuque’s downtown and West End neighborhoods. By 2024, the remaining residents in the northern part of the city will have access to fiber internet.
Carroll said the city and ImOn are applying for a $5.1 million federal grant that would accelerate the build-out to the city’s two lowest-income census tracts, connecting 493 businesses and 4,185 residential addresses in the Bee Branch Creek area one year earlier than currently scheduled. If the grant is secured, ImOn would invest another $1.7 million in the project.
“We’re really hopeful to get that grant money,” Carroll said. “If we don’t get it, we will still build that area. It will just be later.”
When the project is completed, all Dubuque residents will be able to purchase fiber internet services, with speeds ranging from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Landline telephone and television services also will be available.
ImOn’s roster of employees in Dubuque also will expand by an additional seven employees — two sales representatives, four internet technicians and one warehouse technician. Those staff will be hired by the end of 2022.
ImOn also purchased a property at 3185 Hughes Court this year to serve as the company’s warehouse.
The company originally announced its intention to expand fiber internet to all Dubuque residents in 2019, estimating at the time that the project would take at least four years to complete.
The company already has begun some expansion of fiber internet in the community. Currently, 570 business addresses and 482 residential addresses have access to ImOn’s fiber network.
Dubuque City Council members praised the project.
“The North End would appreciate some solid good fiber,” Council Member Danny Sprank said. “We’ve got horrific internet speeds there.”
Council Member Susan Farber said she believes the project will provide high-quality internet service to Dubuque residents.
“I very much appreciate all of the redundancy of fiber conduit and the layout of all of it that is going on,” she said.