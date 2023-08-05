Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque’s library will host a free movie screening next week featuring the issue of sexual assault.
“Women Talking” will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., according to an online announcement.
Directed by Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” is an Oscar- nominated drama about a group of Mennonite women who debate their future after discovering a series of rapes within their community.
The 2022 film is rated PG-13 for “mature thematic content.”
Closed captioning or subtitles will be turned on.
Call 563-589-4225 or visit carnegiestout.org for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.