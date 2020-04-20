STOCKTON, Ill. – Authorities said two teenagers were injured in a rollover crash Sunday in Jo Daviess County.
The 14-year-old and 16-year-old from Stockton were taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release issued today by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department. Their names have not been released.
The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on East Parker Road near South Elmoville Road. The release states that the 16-year-old driver was eastbound when he or she lost control of the vehicle. It struck a small tree and fence, rolled over and came to rest on its tires about 150 feet from the fence.
The driver was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.