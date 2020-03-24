The U.S. 61 project in Lancaster will be finished in the next two months.
City Administrator David Carlson said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation told him that contractors plan to start work again during the second week in April and should be done well before the end of May, which is the deadline for final completion.
He said the work mostly involves driveway aprons, landscaping and sidewalks and warranty work to repair any concrete that cracked over winter. Most of it is on the north side of the city from Elm Street to City Limits Road.
There could be street closures while the work is completed.
The highway portion of the project reached substantial completion in November.