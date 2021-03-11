Police said a Dubuque man convinced an underage girl to take explicit photos of herself and send them to him.
Troy E. Rees, 24, of 3810 Mount Alpine St., was arrested at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a warrant charging enticing a minor under 13-sexual abuse or exploitation, a felony.
Court documents state that police viewed inappropriate conversations that Rees had on Facebook with the girl late last year, which included him convincing the girl to send him explicit photos of herself.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.