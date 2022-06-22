GALENA, Ill. – Two nights of rodeo action are coming to the Jo Daviess County next week.

The Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. July 1-2, at the Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodecht Road, Galena, according to a press release. Gates open at 4 p.m.

The release states that more than 150 participants will compete in rodeo events, with fireworks shows following each night’s rodeo competition.

Country artist John King will perform at 4:45 p.m. July 2.

Daytime events from 10 a.m. to noon each day include kids’ games and activities, including a petting zoo.

July 1 tickets are $20 online or $25 at the gate for 13 and older, $15 or $20 for ages 5 to 12 and free for 4 and under.

July 2 tickets are $30 online or $35 at the gate for 13 and older, $25 and $30 for ages 5 to 12 and free for 4 and under. Admission to the daytime activities including petting zoo is $5.

Tickets are available at thegalenaterritory.com/web/pages/freedomreins.

