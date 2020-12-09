PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Community Fund, a component of Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, recently awarded more than $22,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations and projects. Recipients and projects included:
• The City of Platteville, $3,000 from the Carmen and Eva Beining Community Fund for the purchase of a ride-on floor care machine for the Broske Center in Legion Park.
• The City of Platteville Museum Department, $3,812 from the Robert and Marian Graham Community Fund to tuck-point the foundation of the Rock School building.
• Grant County Historical Society, $1,325 from the Schneller-Tang Community Fund and the Platteville Community Fund for remodeling of the porch railing and tuck-pointing of the stonework at the Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage.
• Platteville Community Arboretum, $1,239.90 from Platteville Community Fund to support the purchase of a Rugged Brushcutter for trail maintenance and 10 tree- watering bags to help ensure the survival of newly planted trees along the trail corridor.
• Platteville Library Foundation, $2,500 from the Robert and Marian Graham Community Fund to add U.V. protective film to the east facing windows to protect library materials from further fading and to improve energy efficiency.
• Platteville Main Street Program, $450 from the Ralph and Joan Faherty Family Community Endowment to add six raised garden beds for the Platteville Community Garden. They also received $800 from the Robert and Marian Graham Community Fund for Make Music Platteville.
• Rountree Gallery, $1,000 from the Platteville Community Fund COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund to assist the gallery with operating expenses.
• Southwest Health Respiratory COVID-19 Clinic, $5,000 from the Platteville Community Fund COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund to help create an enclosed structure to protect community members and staff from inclement weather for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
• Southwest Opportunities Center, $995 from the Carmen and Eva Beining Community Fund and the Schneller-Tang Community Fund to obtain new commercial-grade equipment to enhance work experiences and educational opportunities for adults with severe disabilities.
• Wisconsin Badger Camp, $2,400 from the Robert and Marian Graham Community Fund to fund three camperships from the Platteville School District.