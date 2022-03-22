MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Innovation Lab’s fifth area location will hold a grand opening next week.
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at Monticello Innovation Lab, 101 E. First St.
The Monticello facility joins others in Dubuque, Dyersville, Cascade and Independence and offers co-working space to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.
