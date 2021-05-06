HANOVER, Ill. — The leaders of River Ridge school district in Illinois seek applicants to fill a vacant seat on the school board.
District officials announced this week that they have a vacant seat effective Monday.
Three people — all incumbents — ran for four open seats on the board in the April election, so the remaining seat will be filled by a board appointment, according to Superintendent Brad Albrecht.
The appointee will serve until the election in April 2023, Albrecht wrote in an email.
Those interested in serving on the board can send a letter of interest to Albrecht at balbrecht@riverridge210.org or 4141 Illinois 84 South, Hanover, IL 61041. Applicants should include their experience, qualifications and why they want to serve on the board.
Letters of interest must be submitted by May 14.