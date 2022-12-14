Police said a lockdown Tuesday at a Dubuque high school followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution.
At about 10:15 a.m., a 15-year-old, identified in court documents by the initials LJE, assaulted another 15-year-old, identified by the initials PAG, in a bathroom at Hempstead High School. The student identified as LJE went to the office following the initial assault.
“While LJE was speaking with staff, PAG entered the area with a lunch tray and assaulted LJE,” documents state. “A mutual fight between LJE and PAG occurred that took several staff and students to break up.”
Documents state that PAG “continued to attempt to go after LJE before intentionally knocking over a school printer, causing it to break.” The printer was valued at $225.
PAG then made a phone call and “while talking on the phone, PAG made the comment, ‘I will shoot the place up,’” according to documents.
Documents state that six people arrived at Hempstead a short time later -- Ezekial D.P. Lewis-Grayson, 17; Monica D. Grayson, 38; and Isaiah S. Turner, 18; all of 475 W. Third St.; Vivian D. Grayson, 24, of 1551 Bluff St.; Dominique L. Grayson, 36, of 2610 Central Ave.; and a 17-year-old identified in court documents by the initials DJLR.
Lewis-Grayson, Vivian Grayson, Dominique Grayson and Turner attempted to enter the school but were kept out by school staff.
The four people went to a different door, which a student opened to allow them to enter.
“They entered the school and began roaming the hallways looking for LJE,” documents state.
Lewis-Grayson, Turner, Vivian Grayson and Dominique Grayson were heard making threats about wanting to find LJE and fight him while they were inside the school, and they were told to leave the building.
“All subjects left the building but gathered outside of the school,” documents state.
Documents state that they started walking around the school in an attempt to enter it a second time. They were told to leave the area but refused.
Eventually, Monica Grayson drove onto school property, picked up the people involved in the incident and left the area.
Police said at least six people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance.
“The two students involved in the initial altercation were charged as juveniles,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
Welsh said one student was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The second student was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
Four adults have been arrested so far.
Lewis-Grayson, Turner and Monica Grayson were arrested at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday, and Vivian Grayson was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, all in the 400 block of West Third Street.
All face charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly, according to Welsh. Monica Grayson faces an additional charge of criminal trespass.
“We still have two or three adults we are looking for,” Welsh said.