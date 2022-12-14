Police said a lockdown Tuesday at a Dubuque high school followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution.

At about 10:15 a.m., a 15-year-old, identified in court documents by the initials LJE, assaulted another 15-year-old, identified by the initials PAG, in a bathroom at Hempstead High School. The student identified as LJE went to the office following the initial assault.