GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A nonprofit that supports the health of residents in the region served by Guttenberg Municipal Hospital & Clinics has awarded grants for three projects.
The Foundation of Cornerstone Communities recently awarded $10,500, according to a press release.
The City of Guttenberg received $4,500 to support the construction of two pickleball courts; the Clayton County Conservation Board received $3,000 to support an Osborne Park walking path project; and the Edgewood Board of Economic Development received $3,000 to support the Edgewood Viking Loop Trail project.
Local projects may apply for grant funding at form.jotform.com/210246284259052.