Jo Daviess conservation group to host night hike at reserve

The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will hold an open hike night event from 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 23, at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve.

 Kevin Schuchmann

GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation is planning an alternative event to the group’s traditional Bonfire on the Bluff.

The foundation will hold an open hike event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23, at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road in Galena, according to a press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Luminarias will light the trails leading to the Thunderbird effigy mound, the Galena Rotary Pavilion and a new story walk for kids.

Admission is free with donations to the foundation accepted. Masks are required in the parking lot, and groups of 10 or less only are permitted.

Tags