Jo Daviess conservation group to host night hike at reserve

GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation is planning an alternative event to the group’s traditional Bonfire on the Bluff.
The foundation will hold an open hike event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23, at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road in Galena, according to a press release.
Luminarias will light the trails leading to the Thunderbird effigy mound, the Galena Rotary Pavilion and a new story walk for kids.
Admission is free with donations to the foundation accepted. Masks are required in the parking lot, and groups of 10 or less only are permitted.